an end to end encrypted messenger that works with internet, without internet and bridges between the two. As long as there is a way for devices to communicate with each other, Dash Chat works.
With internet shutdowns increasing worldwide, secure and reliable communication without dependence on stable internet is becoming ever more essential.
Usability is the starting point for an impactful tool. If it's not usable, it doesn't matter how secure it is, or how resilient the network. Usability is crucial for adoption and for making it easy for people to enter into and establish more secure and resilient infrastructure.
We’re conducting extensive user research and UI/UX design with Decent Design, supported by OTF’s User Experience and Discovery Lab. Our research carefully addresses specific needs, contexts, and user priorities, ensuring we develop technology transparently and responsibly.
Dash Chat works seamlessly when the internet is working, and when the internet shuts down, it continues to function through any other network connection. Whether you're on the same WiFi network, the same university campus, or in the same protest on the street in a Bluetooth environment, Dash Chat maintains connectivity and functionality.
Dash Chat is built with end-to-end encryption and advanced security features to protect users' communications. We're using robust encryption protocols and security measures to ensure that messages remain private and secure, even in challenging network environments.
Dash Chat’s Community Partners and the Darksoil team are developing a community governance model to ensure that the project is being built with, not just for, the primary stakeholders. A group of representatives of different stakeholder communities and organizations will guide Dash Chat’s roadmap, and ensure that as Dash Chat is initially formed, and as it evolves, it does so in relationship with the people using it.
We are actively seeking Community Partners to participate in sharing their needs, testing Dash Chat, and/or participating in it's Governance; if you're interested, please get in touch below.