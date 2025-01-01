Dash Chat

Secure chat,

like Signal,

with or without internet

Currently in Pre‑Alpha

Dash Chat is . . .

an end to end encrypted messenger that works with internet, without internet and bridges between the two. As long as there is a way for devices to communicate with each other, Dash Chat works.

With internet shutdowns increasing worldwide, secure and reliable communication without dependence on stable internet is becoming ever more essential.

Usability

Usability is the starting point for an impactful tool. If it's not usable, it doesn't matter how secure it is, or how resilient the network. Usability is crucial for adoption and for making it easy for people to enter into and establish more secure and resilient infrastructure.

We’re conducting extensive user research and UI/UX design with Decent Design, supported by OTF’s User Experience and Discovery Lab. Our research carefully addresses specific needs, contexts, and user priorities, ensuring we develop technology transparently and responsibly.

Reliability

Dash Chat works seamlessly when the internet is working, and when the internet shuts down, it continues to function through any other network connection. Whether you're on the same WiFi network, the same university campus, or in the same protest on the street in a Bluetooth environment, Dash Chat maintains connectivity and functionality.

Security

Dash Chat is built with end-to-end encryption and advanced security features to protect users' communications. We're using robust encryption protocols and security measures to ensure that messages remain private and secure, even in challenging network environments.

Community Governance

Dash Chat’s Community Partners and the Darksoil team are developing a community governance model to ensure that the project is being built with, not just for, the primary stakeholders. A group of representatives of different stakeholder communities and organizations will guide Dash Chat’s roadmap, and ensure that as Dash Chat is initially formed, and as it evolves, it does so in relationship with the people using it.



We are actively seeking Community Partners to participate in sharing their needs, testing Dash Chat, and/or participating in it's Governance; if you're interested, please get in touch below.

Current Roadmap

Pre‑Alpha Now Alpha Late 2025 Beta Mid 2026

Past User research

Community needs assessment

Secure ephemeral relay service

Push notifications

p2p networking integration

Linked devices

Android, Mac, Linux, Windows

WiFi

Google Play Store In Progress UI/UX design

Usability testing

Visual identity

Publish research report

Community testing

Community Governance

Community Partners

Bluetooth

iOS (beta version)

Group invite links

Bridging between shutdowns and internet Starlink, satellite, etc. Future Emergency relay mode

Build and field-test prototype

Voice messages

File sharing

Security features disappearing messages, hidden chats, etc.

Apple App Store

Localize app in more languages

Raspberry pi relay nodes

Research alternative networks Ham radio, reticulum, WiFi aware, etc.

Team & Advisors

Eric Bear Lead Guillem Córdoba Engineering Jun Nguyen UI/UX Design & Research Viktor Zaunders Operations Michael Dougherty Engineering

Advisors Andreas Dzialocha p2panda, Delta Chat Holmes Wilson Quiet Stacey Tsui Security Trainer Scott Garrison Disaster.Radio Shoeb Abdullah Activate Rights

Supported by

Community Partners